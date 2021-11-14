XRD

Radix is a layer 1 DLT protocol specifically designed to remove the technology barriers limiting the expansion of DeFi, with a clear roadmap to infinite linear scalability. To directly address the needs of DeFi at global scale for the next 100 years, Radix has a full-stack approach: re-engineering consensus, distributed virtual machines, executable on-network code, DeFi application building, and developer incentives. With a revolutionary asset-oriented smart contract programming language Scrypto, building dApps on Radix will be fast, smooth, and will reduce the risk of hacks and exploits. Developers can earn royalties from their code components and from the blueprint catalog.

ИмеXRD

Място в класиранетоNo.400

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)%0,01

Циркулиращо предлагане10.751.543.677,246653

Максимално предлагане0

Общо предлагане13.151.540.893,95212

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.6538178727691196,2021-11-14

Най-ниска цена0.005882367868801924,2025-03-15

Публичен блокчейнXRD

Сектор

Социални медии

