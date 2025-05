XMR

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.

ИмеXMR

Място в класиранетоNo.23

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0018%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)601.85%

Циркулиращо предлагане18,446,744.07370955

Максимално предлагане∞

Общо предлагане18,446,744.07370955

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване2014-04-18 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена517.62024523,2021-05-07

Най-ниска цена0.21296699345111847,2015-01-14

Публичен блокчейнXMR

Сектор

Социални медии

