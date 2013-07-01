XLM

Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

ИмеXLM

Място в класиранетоNo.15

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0025%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.52%

Циркулиращо предлагане31,115,805,322.894787

Максимално предлагане50,001,806,812

Общо предлагане50,001,786,892.81785

Скорост на циркулация0.6222%

Дата на издаване2013-07-01 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.9381440281867981,2018-01-04

Най-ниска цена0.001227100030519068,2014-11-18

Публичен блокчейнXLM

ВъведениеStellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.

Сектор

Социални медии

Отказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.

XLM/USDT
Stellar
----
--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (XLM)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
