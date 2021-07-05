XEC

eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.

ИмеXEC

Място в класиранетоNo.138

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0001%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане19,870,854,672,583

Максимално предлагане21,000,000,000,000

Общо предлагане19,870,854,672,583

Скорост на циркулация0.9462%

Дата на издаване2021-07-05 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.000592590659826054,2021-11-10

Най-ниска цена0.000015996212103553,2025-04-07

Публичен блокчейнBCHA

Сектор

Социални медии

