Nine Chronicles is the world’s first fully decentralized & open source MMORPG, with user-generated NFTs & serverless infrastructure powered by the community. Nine Chronicle Gold (NCG) is an in-game token of Nine Chronicle, which is used for payments, staking, and governance. NCG can be earned by playing the game. With Ethereum bridge, Nine Chronicle Gold is now available in ERC-20 compatible form, Wrapped NCG (WNCG).

