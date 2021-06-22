WEMIX

WEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

ИмеWEMIX

Място в класиранетоNo.286

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0001%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.59%

Циркулиращо предлагане421,556,205.6177949

Максимално предлагане590,000,000

Общо предлагане541,150,029.8652309

Скорост на циркулация0.7145%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена24.677931297626813,2021-11-21

Най-ниска цена0.12754054,2021-06-22

Публичен блокчейнWEMIX

ВъведениеWEMIX3.0 Mainnet is an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. The Mainnet is a high-performance EVM-compatible open-source protocol powered by the SPoA(Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus mechanism. The mainnet offers the highest security possible, based on decentralized on-chain governance via 40 Node Council Partners(NCP), also known as 40 WONDERS, while still ensuring high TPS. Consensus will evolve towards complete decentralization through a multi-phase democratized governance. WEMIX is the native coin of the WEMIX mega-ecosystem, used as a medium of exchange and payment method for gas fees. One WEMIX coin is minted per each subsequent block created, and PMR (Permanent Minting Reward) is distributed respectively to NCP (40%), stakers (10%), eco fund (25%), and maintenance (25%).

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.

MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
Търсене
Любими
WEMIX/USDT
WEMIX
----
--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (WEMIX)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
Диаграма
Информация
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Пазарни сделки
Спот
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
WEMIX/USDT
WEMIX
--
--‎--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (WEMIX)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
Диаграма
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Информация
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
network_iconНеобичайна мрежа
Линия 1
Онлайн обслужване на клиенти
Loading...