Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

Място в класиранетоNo.97

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0002%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)2.73%

Циркулиращо предлагане1,315,416,667

Максимално предлагане5,000,000,000

Общо предлагане5,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.263%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27

Най-ниска цена0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27

Публичен блокчейнSUI

Сектор

Социални медии

