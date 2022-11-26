WACME

The Accumulate Protocol(“Accumulate”)is an identity-based, Delegated Proof of Stake(DPoS) blockchain designed to power the digital economy through interoperability with Layer-1 blockchains, integration with enterprise tech stacks, and interfacing with the World Wide Web.Accumulate bypasses the trilemma of security, scalability, and decentralization by implementing a chain-of-chains architecture in which digital identities with the ability to manage keys, tokens, data, and other identities are treated as their own independent blockchains.

Място в класиранетоNo.9741

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане32,074,684.52558975

Максимално предлагане500,000,000

Общо предлагане32,074,684.52558975

Скорост на циркулация0.0641%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.2867055766585208,2022-11-26

Най-ниска цена0.00000999576793482,2025-05-25

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.