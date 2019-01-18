VSYS

V SYSTEMS is a blockchain infrastructure provider with a focus on database and cloud services. Led by Chief architect Sunny King, the inventor of Proof of Stake consensus, the V SYSTEMS blockchain aims to create a scalable, high performance, secure and holders driving underlying infrastructure platform for blockchain database through his new innovation - Supernode Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus algorithm. The V SYSTEMS blockchain platform aims to deliver decentralized cloud database technology with high scalability, finality, durability and performance that is practically resistant to 51% attack. The network can also support efficient and agile development of a vast variety of applications including finance (DeFi), entertainment, social media and many more.

ИмеVSYS

Място в класиранетоNo.1976

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0,01%

Циркулиращо предлагане3 414 985 010

Максимално предлагане0

Общо предлагане5 423 592 423

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване2019-01-18 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0,0265 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена0.297542300258,2019-07-29

Най-ниска цена0.000295423301308791,2025-05-27

Публичен блокчейнVSYS

Сектор

Социални медии

