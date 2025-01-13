VON
Vameon brings you a cutting-edge 3D mobile Action-RPG dEmpire of Vampire game powered by BNB Chain, blending AAA gameplay with instant onboarding, all within a decentralized Play-to-Earn NFT Metaverse. Players are fully immersed in an ecosystem where they can mint free NFT-characters and build their value through in-game progress, as well as earn crypto rewards, and enjoy the captivating gameplay.
ИмеVON
Място в класиранетоNo.1003
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%
Циркулиращо предлагане249,406,066,278
Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000,000
Общо предлагане1,000,000,000,000
Скорост на циркулация0.2494%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.000941194040872492,2025-03-02
Най-ниска цена0.000004946453995299,2025-01-13
Публичен блокчейнBSC
Сектор
Социални медии
