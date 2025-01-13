VON

Vameon brings you a cutting-edge 3D mobile Action-RPG dEmpire of Vampire game powered by BNB Chain, blending AAA gameplay with instant onboarding, all within a decentralized Play-to-Earn NFT Metaverse. Players are fully immersed in an ecosystem where they can mint free NFT-characters and build their value through in-game progress, as well as earn crypto rewards, and enjoy the captivating gameplay.

ИмеVON

Място в класиранетоNo.1003

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане249,406,066,278

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.2494%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.000941194040872492,2025-03-02

Най-ниска цена0.000004946453995299,2025-01-13

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Сектор

Социални медии

