VNTR

VentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

ИмеVNTR

Място в класиранетоNo.1813

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.02%

Циркулиращо предлагане432,996,944

Максимално предлагане499,996,944

Общо предлагане499,996,944

Скорост на циркулация0.8659%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.04324866066980628,2025-01-05

Най-ниска цена0.001594912600171326,2025-03-11

Публичен блокчейнSOL

ВъведениеVentureMind AI is a groundbreaking platform at the intersection of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and robotics, designed to empower users with specialized AI tools, customizable AI agents, and remotely controlled robotic solutions. Built on the Solana blockchain and integrated with Theta Network, the platform delivers decentralized, AI driven solutions tailored for industries like construction, security, education, and entertainment.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.