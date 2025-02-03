VICE
VICE is the native token of the VICE competition platform, designed to transform the crypto competition market by offering high-value prizes, including luxury assets and exclusive experiences. Backed by strategic partnerships, top-tier exchange listings, and a robust marketing strategy, VICE integrates seamlessly into Web3, delivering a scalable and engaging ecosystem with strong token utility and sustainable growth potential.
ИмеVICE
Място в класиранетоNo.974
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.05%
Циркулиращо предлагане875,420,517.37408
Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000
Общо предлагане1,000,000,000
Скорост на циркулация0.8754%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.08516221173980727,2025-04-18
Най-ниска цена0.012377168049705263,2025-02-03
Публичен блокчейнETH
Сектор
Социални медии
