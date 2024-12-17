VANA

Vana ($VANA) is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that transforms personal data into a tradable financial asset, empowering users to securely monetize their private data through Data DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) and innovative proof mechanisms like Proof-of-Contribution. By aggregating and validating data through Data Liquidity Pools (DLPs), Vana enables AI model training while ensuring data privacy and user ownership. The $VANA token underpins the ecosystem, facilitating transactions, staking, and governance. With its focus on creating a new asset class of data tokens, Vana bridges Web2 and Web3, aiming to revolutionize data ownership and the AI economy.

Място в класиранетоNo.234

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)224.06%

Циркулиращо предлагане30,084,000

Максимално предлагане120,000,000

Общо предлагане112,641,600

Скорост на циркулация0.2507%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена35.53172241495424,2024-12-17

Най-ниска цена4.439201470979637,2025-03-11

Публичен блокчейнVANA

