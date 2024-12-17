VANA
Vana ($VANA) is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that transforms personal data into a tradable financial asset, empowering users to securely monetize their private data through Data DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) and innovative proof mechanisms like Proof-of-Contribution. By aggregating and validating data through Data Liquidity Pools (DLPs), Vana enables AI model training while ensuring data privacy and user ownership. The $VANA token underpins the ecosystem, facilitating transactions, staking, and governance. With its focus on creating a new asset class of data tokens, Vana bridges Web2 and Web3, aiming to revolutionize data ownership and the AI economy.
ИмеVANA
Място в класиранетоNo.234
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)224.06%
Циркулиращо предлагане30,084,000
Максимално предлагане120,000,000
Общо предлагане112,641,600
Скорост на циркулация0.2507%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена35.53172241495424,2024-12-17
Най-ниска цена4.439201470979637,2025-03-11
Публичен блокчейнVANA
Сектор
Социални медии
