UNO

Lunos is the next evolution in decentralized risk protection, bringing automation, transparency, and scalability to on-chain coverage. Built on Uno Re’s foundation, Lunos introduces AVS-powered claim execution and an AVS-governed AI agent framework—a trustless decision-making system designed for broader Web3 applications beyond coverage. By combining AI agents with decentralized claim resolution, Lunos enables instant, dispute-free payouts, reducing fraud and inefficiencies in systems requiring fair validation—bridging off-chain data into Web3.

ИмеUNO

Място в класиранетоNo.2272

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.13%

Циркулиращо предлагане111,566,779

Максимално предлагане384,649,206

Общо предлагане316,649,184

Скорост на циркулация0.29%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена1.23343715,2021-06-03

Най-ниска цена0.00290385086244144,2025-04-18

Публичен блокчейнETH

ВъведениеLunos is the next evolution in decentralized risk protection, bringing automation, transparency, and scalability to on-chain coverage. Built on Uno Re’s foundation, Lunos introduces AVS-powered claim execution and an AVS-governed AI agent framework—a trustless decision-making system designed for broader Web3 applications beyond coverage. By combining AI agents with decentralized claim resolution, Lunos enables instant, dispute-free payouts, reducing fraud and inefficiencies in systems requiring fair validation—bridging off-chain data into Web3.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.