UNO
Lunos is the next evolution in decentralized risk protection, bringing automation, transparency, and scalability to on-chain coverage. Built on Uno Re’s foundation, Lunos introduces AVS-powered claim execution and an AVS-governed AI agent framework—a trustless decision-making system designed for broader Web3 applications beyond coverage. By combining AI agents with decentralized claim resolution, Lunos enables instant, dispute-free payouts, reducing fraud and inefficiencies in systems requiring fair validation—bridging off-chain data into Web3.
ИмеUNO
Място в класиранетоNo.2272
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.13%
Циркулиращо предлагане111,566,779
Максимално предлагане384,649,206
Общо предлагане316,649,184
Скорост на циркулация0.29%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена1.23343715,2021-06-03
Най-ниска цена0.00290385086244144,2025-04-18
Публичен блокчейнETH
ВъведениеLunos is the next evolution in decentralized risk protection, bringing automation, transparency, and scalability to on-chain coverage. Built on Uno Re’s foundation, Lunos introduces AVS-powered claim execution and an AVS-governed AI agent framework—a trustless decision-making system designed for broader Web3 applications beyond coverage. By combining AI agents with decentralized claim resolution, Lunos enables instant, dispute-free payouts, reducing fraud and inefficiencies in systems requiring fair validation—bridging off-chain data into Web3.
Сектор
Социални медии
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.