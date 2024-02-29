UBU

Africa's first Metaverse, Africarare is the future of AI powered mixed reality, with a bold vision to serve over a billion people and break barriers. With a focus on Africa and communities worldwide, Africarare aims to create an inclusive platform that empowers individuals, brands, and communities to unleash their potential. By combining AI and mixed reality technologies, Africarare provides an immersive and interactive experience that transcends geographical boundaries. The platform enables users to connect, collaborate, and explore new possibilities in a dynamic digital environment.

ИмеUBU

Място в класиранетоNo.4581

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане0

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.10083071313538536,2024-02-29

Най-ниска цена0.016940723541634544,2025-04-07

Публичен блокчейнMATIC

ВъведениеAfrica's first Metaverse, Africarare is the future of AI powered mixed reality, with a bold vision to serve over a billion people and break barriers. With a focus on Africa and communities worldwide, Africarare aims to create an inclusive platform that empowers individuals, brands, and communities to unleash their potential. By combining AI and mixed reality technologies, Africarare provides an immersive and interactive experience that transcends geographical boundaries. The platform enables users to connect, collaborate, and explore new possibilities in a dynamic digital environment.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.