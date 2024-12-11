U2U

U2U Network is a modular Layer 1 blockchain tailored for the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) ecosystem. Powered by subnet technology and backed by Kucoin Ventures, Chain Capital, Cointelegraph, IDG Blockchain, JDI, Blockhive, and others, U2U addresses scaling challenges with independent subnets managing their own data while maintaining a provable mainnet record. Unlike Peaq Network and IoTex, U2U’s subnets are customized for DePIN sectors like IoT, wireless networks, GPU computing, and decentralized storage. With 80+ dApps, over 1 million users, and 100,000+ daily active users, U2U demonstrates scalability, adaptability, and leadership in DePIN infrastructure innovation.

ИмеU2U

Място в класиранетоNo.1248

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.03%

Циркулиращо предлагане1,526,009,637

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане9,150,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.1526%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.022144091827992506,2024-12-11

Най-ниска цена0.003663940949886323,2025-04-18

Публичен блокчейнU2U

Сектор

Социални медии

