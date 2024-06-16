TRT

Trust AI is an innovative blockchain platform designed to revolutionize decentralized ecosystems by integrating AI-driven solutions. With a focus on no-code tools, seamless smart contract creation, and scalable technology, Trust AI empowers individuals and businesses to adopt blockchain with ease. The platform’s advanced features include a secure blockchain, decentralized exchange (DEX), NFT creation tools, and cross-chain compatibility, all aimed at enhancing accessibility, security, and efficiency in the Web3 landscape.

ИмеTRT

Място в класиранетоNo.1919

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)2.18%

Циркулиращо предлагане3,800,000

Максимално предлагане0

Общо предлагане21,000,000

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване2024-06-16 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.55 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена11.519671753579141,2025-02-14

Най-ниска цена0.004986070176975496,2023-07-05

Публичен блокчейнARB

ВъведениеTrust AI is an innovative blockchain platform designed to revolutionize decentralized ecosystems by integrating AI-driven solutions. With a focus on no-code tools, seamless smart contract creation, and scalable technology, Trust AI empowers individuals and businesses to adopt blockchain with ease. The platform’s advanced features include a secure blockchain, decentralized exchange (DEX), NFT creation tools, and cross-chain compatibility, all aimed at enhancing accessibility, security, and efficiency in the Web3 landscape.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.

MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
Търсене
Любими
TRT/USDT
TRUST AI
----
--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (TRT)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
Диаграма
Информация
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Пазарни сделки
Спот
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
TRT/USDT
TRUST AI
--
--‎--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (TRT)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
Диаграма
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Информация
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
network_iconНеобичайна мрежа
Линия 1
Онлайн обслужване на клиенти
Loading...