TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.

ИмеTRAVA

Място в класиранетоNo.2307

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0,00%

Циркулиращо предлагане3 999 757 656,0036273

Максимално предлагане5 000 000 000

Общо предлагане4 745 402 992,914396

Скорост на циркулация0.7999%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.04662123961816,2021-09-19

Най-ниска цена0.000101967783305511,2024-06-30

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Сектор

Социални медии

