Swingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.

ИмеSWINGBY

Място в класиранетоNo.2738

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане889,788,091.4323165

Максимално предлагане925,000,000

Общо предлагане889,788,091.4323165

Скорост на циркулация0.9619%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена1.13198303,2021-02-19

Най-ниска цена0.000076774813080801,2024-08-06

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

