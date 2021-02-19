SWINGBY
Swingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.
ИмеSWINGBY
Място в класиранетоNo.2738
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%
Циркулиращо предлагане889,788,091.4323165
Максимално предлагане925,000,000
Общо предлагане889,788,091.4323165
Скорост на циркулация0.9619%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена1.13198303,2021-02-19
Най-ниска цена0.000076774813080801,2024-08-06
Публичен блокчейнETH
Сектор
Социални медии
