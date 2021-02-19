SWINGBY

Swingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.

ИмеSWINGBY

Място в класиранетоNo.2738

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане889,788,091.4323165

Максимално предлагане925,000,000

Общо предлагане889,788,091.4323165

Скорост на циркулация0.9619%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена1.13198303,2021-02-19

Най-ниска цена0.000076774813080801,2024-08-06

Публичен блокчейнETH

ВъведениеSwingby’s bridge protocol, Skybridge, builds trustless bridges between BTC, Ethereum, Binance Chain and other blockchains secured by a network of nodes that execute fast token swaps using layer 2 ‘multi-party computing’ technology. It allows users to move Bitcoin tokens between the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Binance Chain blockchains without relying on a central custodian, opening up a world of DeFi capabilities such as liquidity pooling and DEX trading with easy to use UX.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.

MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
Търсене
Любими
SWINGBY/USDT
Swingby
----
--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (SWINGBY)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
Диаграма
Информация
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Пазарни сделки
Спот
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
SWINGBY/USDT
Swingby
--
--‎--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (SWINGBY)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
Диаграма
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Информация
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
network_iconНеобичайна мрежа
Линия 1
Онлайн обслужване на клиенти
Loading...