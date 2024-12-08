SUPRA

Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.

ИмеSUPRA

Място в класиранетоNo.489

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.05%

Циркулиращо предлагане13,870,096,623.335114

Максимално предлагане100,000,000,000

Общо предлагане79,821,401,680.102

Скорост на циркулация0.1387%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.07345197583389378,2024-12-08

Най-ниска цена0.003851556430267199,2025-04-24

Публичен блокчейнSUPRA

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.