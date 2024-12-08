SUPRA
Supra is a MultiVM Layer 1 starting with MoveVM. Clocking in 500,000 TPS throughput on 300 globally distributed nodes with sub-second consensus latency, Supra is building the world's first vertically integrated, all-in-one blockchain. With native oracle price feeds, onchain randomness, cross-chain communication, and automation, as well as EVM and SolanaVM support coming soon; Supra provides developers everything they need on a unified platform to build Super dApps.
Място в класиранетоNo.489
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.05%
Циркулиращо предлагане13,870,096,623.335114
Максимално предлагане100,000,000,000
Общо предлагане79,821,401,680.102
Скорост на циркулация0.1387%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.07345197583389378,2024-12-08
Най-ниска цена0.003851556430267199,2025-04-24
Публичен блокчейнSUPRA
Сектор
Социални медии
