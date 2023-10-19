SUI

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

ИмеSUI

Място в класиранетоNo.13

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0029%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)16.66%

Циркулиращо предлагане3,396,671,135.3644433

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане10,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.3396%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена5.351851996195496,2025-01-06

Най-ниска цена0.36434978773897353,2023-10-19

Публичен блокчейнSUI

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.