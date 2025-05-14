SUIAGENT

aiSUI is a groundbreaking AI dApp suite developed on the Sui blockchain, designed to enable anyone to build, launch, and monetize intelligent agents. By combining advanced AI tooling with blockchain infrastructure, aiSUI lowers the barrier for developers and businesses to enter the AI economy. Users can create custom AI agents using a powerful no-code or low-code platform, tokenize them instantly, and deploy them to perform useful on-chain or off-chain tasks. Powered by the $SUIAGENT token, aiSUI empowers businesses, developers, and communities with seamless AI monetization and integration.

Място в класиранетоNo.3650

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане0

Максимално предлагане1,300,000,000

Общо предлагане1,300,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.00313010043849149,2025-05-14

Най-ниска цена0.000291777690145497,2025-05-23

Публичен блокчейнSUI

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.