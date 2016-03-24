STEEM

Steem is an open-source blockchain protocol capable of storing social information and distributing tokens based on a Proof-of-Brain algorithm. As a fast, heavily transacted blockchain, Steem’s blockchain protocol is capable of, and is currently powering, multiple user-facing applications including busy.org , d.tube, dlive.io, steemit.com, dsound.audio, and more.

ИмеSTEEM

Място в класиранетоNo.445

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)%1,47

Циркулиращо предлагане514.207.828,385

Максимално предлагане∞

Общо предлагане514.207.828,385

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване2016-03-24 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена8.574419975280762,2018-01-03

Най-ниска цена0.0691922977566719,2017-03-10

Публичен блокчейнSTEEM

ВъведениеSteem is an open-source blockchain protocol capable of storing social information and distributing tokens based on a Proof-of-Brain algorithm. As a fast, heavily transacted blockchain, Steem’s blockchain protocol is capable of, and is currently powering, multiple user-facing applications including busy.org , d.tube, dlive.io, steemit.com, dsound.audio, and more.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.