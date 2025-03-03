STAR10

THE ONLY OFFICIAL RONALDINHO TOKEN. Own a piece of Ronaldinho’s legacy. Be a part of the $STAR10 movement—where holders play, win, and unlock exclusive rewards. Ronaldinho tokens are designed to provide exclusive experiences and offer utility to the community, granting access to special benefits and interactions. They are not intended to serve as an investment, investment contract, or any form of security.

ИмеSTAR10

Място в класиранетоNo.2885

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.26%

Циркулиращо предлагане213,050,716.41390243

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.213%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.31010334999458883,2025-03-03

Най-ниска цена0.000190791654493976,2025-05-17

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.