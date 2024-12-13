STAGE

Stage revolutionizes the music industry by merging Idol-style addictive music competitions with SocialFi, allowing fans to impact artists' success and earn Real World Assets (RWAs) in return, gaining tangible stakes in their careers. This creates a dynamic community where every interaction enriches both the fan and the artist's journey. As the first platform to embrace AI music, Stage introduces AI music competitions and on-chain tools, enabling anyone to tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals, pioneering a new era of interactive and investment-driven music engagement. The stars of tomorrow will be born on Stage!

ИмеSTAGE

Място в класиранетоNo.2581

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.02%

Циркулиращо предлагане1,543,128,482

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане10,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.1543%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.004673122335820334,2024-12-13

Най-ниска цена0.000101480022958425,2025-04-22

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Сектор

Социални медии

