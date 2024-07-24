SPARKLET

Upland is an immersive layer 1 gaming platform that uses virtual properties of the real-world to engage players, creators, entrepreneurs, developers, and brands. The platform leverages the principles of the open metaverse to create a digital economy where users participate in various game loops and activities, earn in-game currency, and engage with a vibrant community. Third-party developers can connect their Web2 and Web3 applications to the platform, benefiting from Upland's infrastructure, user base, and economy. Upland runs on the EOS blockchain, providing a secure and scalable environment for its ecosystem. $SPARKLET is the native utility token of Upland. It is an ERC-20 token that can be bridged to and from EOS.

ИмеSPARKLET

Място в класиранетоNo.1565

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0,08%

Циркулиращо предлагане200 091 346,52

Максимално предлагане1 000 000 000

Общо предлагане1 000 000 000

Скорост на циркулация0.2%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.1731580337853565,2024-07-24

Най-ниска цена0.011986767956417886,2025-04-07

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.