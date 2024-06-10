SOLVEX

Solvex the project aims to offer much more than privacy, adapting to this transformation in blockchain technology and creating a broader range of use cases. The strong infrastructure of Privapp Network and its user base of over 10,000 holders give Solvex a significant advantage in this transformation. Solvex simplifies the complexity of blockchain technology, turning it into a user-friendly structure, and in doing so, is establishing an accessible, regulation-compliant ecosystem for everyone. The core mission of Solvex is to combine all the advantages offered by blockchain with ease of use, providing people with a reliable, practical, and innovative experience—thereby building a strong bridge between the blockchain world and the real world.

ИмеSOLVEX

Място в класиранетоNo.1144

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)2.17%

Циркулиращо предлагане49,531,389

Максимално предлагане0

Общо предлагане50,000,000

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена4.816578682593375,2024-06-10

Най-ниска цена0.002923721992189495,2025-02-12

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Сектор

Социални медии

