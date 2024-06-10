SOLVEX

Solvex the project aims to offer much more than privacy, adapting to this transformation in blockchain technology and creating a broader range of use cases. The strong infrastructure of Privapp Network and its user base of over 10,000 holders give Solvex a significant advantage in this transformation. Solvex simplifies the complexity of blockchain technology, turning it into a user-friendly structure, and in doing so, is establishing an accessible, regulation-compliant ecosystem for everyone. The core mission of Solvex is to combine all the advantages offered by blockchain with ease of use, providing people with a reliable, practical, and innovative experience—thereby building a strong bridge between the blockchain world and the real world.

ИмеSOLVEX

Място в класиранетоNo.1144

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)2.17%

Циркулиращо предлагане49,531,389

Максимално предлагане0

Общо предлагане50,000,000

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена4.816578682593375,2024-06-10

Най-ниска цена0.002923721992189495,2025-02-12

Публичен блокчейнBSC

ВъведениеSolvex the project aims to offer much more than privacy, adapting to this transformation in blockchain technology and creating a broader range of use cases. The strong infrastructure of Privapp Network and its user base of over 10,000 holders give Solvex a significant advantage in this transformation. Solvex simplifies the complexity of blockchain technology, turning it into a user-friendly structure, and in doing so, is establishing an accessible, regulation-compliant ecosystem for everyone. The core mission of Solvex is to combine all the advantages offered by blockchain with ease of use, providing people with a reliable, practical, and innovative experience—thereby building a strong bridge between the blockchain world and the real world.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.

MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
Търсене
Любими
SOLVEX/USDT
SOLVEX
----
--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (SOLVEX)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
Диаграма
Информация
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Пазарни сделки
Спот
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
SOLVEX/USDT
SOLVEX
--
--‎--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (SOLVEX)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
Диаграма
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Информация
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
network_iconНеобичайна мрежа
Линия 1
Онлайн обслужване на клиенти
Loading...