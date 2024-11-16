SKICAT

A meme-based inspired by the internet's love for absurdist humor, niche subcultures, and rebellious energy. The core concept revolves around a ski mask-wearing cat, a symbol of mischief, swag, and unpredictability. The project fuels a vibrant community-driven ecosystem where users create, share, and amplify memes and videos featuring the Ski Mask Cat in humorous, chaotic, and high-energy scenarios. Beyond its humor, the project aims to build an inclusive platform for fostering creativity and celebrating internet culture.

ИмеSKICAT

Място в класиранетоNo.1994

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.01%

Циркулиращо предлагане990,154,868

Максимално предлагане990,154,867

Общо предлагане990,154,867

Скорост на циркулация1%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.05305312849743279,2024-12-10

Най-ниска цена0.000119803525626322,2024-11-16

Публичен блокчейнBASE

Сектор

Социални медии

