The memecoin world has lost its way.Chaotic, oversaturated, and chasing new hype every week without purpose. The space has lost its discipline, focus, and vision. Enter SHIFU, the Master of All. Born from the legacy of Shiba Inu and Imaginary Ones, SHIFU is more than a token—it’s a guiding force, a teacher, and a leader, bringing discipline, wisdom, and leadership to an unruly market. The Master of All has arrived.

Място в класиранетоNo.9178

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0,00%

Циркулиращо предлагане0

Максимално предлагане100.000.000.000

Общо предлагане100.000.000.000

Скорост на циркулация0%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена1516.7577502866668,2025-04-25

Най-ниска цена0.000006932320616391,2025-04-09

Публичен блокчейнETH

