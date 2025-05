SHIB

Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.

ИмеSHIB

Място в класиранетоNo.16

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял0.0024%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане589,249,738,948,632.8

Максимално предлагане589,552,695,333,683

Общо предлагане589,504,168,190,509.2

Скорост на циркулация0.9994%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.000088450814267188,2021-10-28

Най-ниска цена0.00000000008164606,2020-09-01

Публичен блокчейнETH

