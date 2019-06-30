SERO

SERO is a next-generation privacy blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the issuance of privacy coins and anonymous assets. Known as a private version of Ethereum, SERO uses zero-knowledge proofs, a cryptographic method that performs better than the one used by ZCash. With native anonymous transactions, SERO is the world's first true privacy platform for Decentralized Applications(DApps). SERO also employs the most advanced POW + POS consensus, which provides significantly better network security and performance than POW consensus-based blockchains. The project is funded by former IDG co-founder Mr. Suyang Zhang, LD Capital and Quantum Investment Fund, and is currently collaborating with major mining pools such as F2Pool.

ИмеSERO

Място в класиранетоNo.1686

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.03%

Циркулиращо предлагане434,826,501

Максимално предлагане647,367,590

Общо предлагане592,693,471

Скорост на циркулация0.6716%

Дата на издаване2019-06-30 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.3 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена0.43970494,2021-04-10

Най-ниска цена0.003187564058042448,2024-02-08

Публичен блокчейнSERO

Сектор

Социални медии

