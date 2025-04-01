SEED

From a Telegram Miniapp with over 60M users, SEED is evolving into the top RPG in Web3 gaming, inspired by the success of games like Pokémon Go and Axie Infinity. Leveraging the power of VR, AI, and seamless messenger-based onboarding, SEED not only ensures mass accessibility but also creates an engaging and interconnected gaming universe.With the Sui Foundation’s backing, SEED is transforming from a Telegram Miniapp into the first 100M-user Web3 gaming ecosystem on the Sui blockchain.

SEED

Място в класиранетоNo.1965

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.52%

Циркулиращо предлагане355,821,572

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.3558%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.02706459218732856,2025-04-01

Най-ниска цена0.002617586810728499,2025-04-17

Публичен блокчейнSUI

Сектор

Социални медии

