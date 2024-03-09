SCA
Scallop is the pioneering Next Generation peer-to-peer Money Market for the Sui ecosystem and is also the first DeFi protocol to receive an official grant from the Sui Foundation. By emphasizing institutional-grade quality, enhanced composability, and robust security, we are dedicated to building a dynamic money market that offers high-interest lending, low-fee borrowing, AMM, and digital asset self-administration tool on a unified platform and offering an SDK for professional traders.
ИмеSCA
Място в класиранетоNo.959
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)5.64%
Циркулиращо предлагане109,363,357.3683857
Максимално предлагане250,000,000
Общо предлагане250,000,000
Скорост на циркулация0.4374%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена1.4898066080245465,2024-03-09
Най-ниска цена0.06093134134943106,2025-03-11
Публичен блокчейнSUI
ВъведениеScallop is the pioneering Next Generation peer-to-peer Money Market for the Sui ecosystem and is also the first DeFi protocol to receive an official grant from the Sui Foundation. By emphasizing institutional-grade quality, enhanced composability, and robust security, we are dedicated to building a dynamic money market that offers high-interest lending, low-fee borrowing, AMM, and digital asset self-administration tool on a unified platform and offering an SDK for professional traders.
Сектор
Социални медии
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.