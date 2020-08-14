SAND
The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences in the Ethereum blockchain using SAND, the platform’s utility token. As a player, you can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox has secured over 50 partnerships including Atari, Crypto Kitties, and Shaun the Sheep to build a fun, creative “play-to-earn” Gaming platform, owned and made by players. The Sandbox aims to bring blockchain into mainstream gaming, attracting both crypto and non-crypto game enthusiasts by offering the advantages of true-ownership, digital scarcity, monetization capabilities, and interoperability.
ИмеSAND
Място в класиранетоNo.96
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял0.0002%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)2.16%
Циркулиращо предлагане2,538,289,190.2233224
Максимално предлагане0
Общо предлагане3,000,000,000
Скорост на циркулация%
Дата на издаване2020-08-14 00:00:00
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена8.442061299949462,2021-11-25
Най-ниска цена0.02893886,2020-11-04
Публичен блокчейнETH
