RODAI is a memetility token—a meme token packed with utility. The ROD, as a meme, is a metal rod that can transform into anything: rockets, trains, planes—you name it, and the ROD can turn into it. RODAI’s utility, AEROSOL, delivers top-tier tools for Solana communities, featuring a token launchpad, token catalog, burner, and a growing set of features to help communities monetize. With better earning tools in hand, Aerosol slashes the risk of rug pulls and makes Solana a safer, stronger ecosystem.

ИмеRODAI

Място в класиранетоNo.2539

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане54,799,095,330,128.3

Максимално предлагане69,420,000,000,000

Общо предлагане69,356,059,317,315.3

Скорост на циркулация0.7893%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.000000120662069818,2024-03-12

Най-ниска цена0.000000000040371775,2024-01-13

Публичен блокчейнSOL

Сектор

Социални медии

