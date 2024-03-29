REI

REI Network（GXChain2.0） is an EVM-compatible public blockchain. As an Ethereum para chain, it owns the features of lightweight, free and dev-friendly. REI Network is to effectively solve the current high cost and low-efficiency problems of public chains. Therefore, REI Network can achieve free, low-cost development, and rapid migration of applications, and can be shared and symbiotic with the EVM ecosystem, also supporting the development of Defi, GameFi, and NFT.

Място в класиранетоNo.903

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.26%

Циркулиращо предлагане950,000,000

Максимално предлагане0

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.3574708591914533,2024-03-29

Най-ниска цена0.016888023230828164,2025-05-08

Публичен блокчейнREI

Сектор

Социални медии

