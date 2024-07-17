RC

ИмеRC

Място в класиранетоNo.1814

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.04%

Циркулиращо предлагане206,354,380

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.2063%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17

Най-ниска цена0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23

Публичен блокчейнLAVA

ВъведениеRebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

