Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.

ИмеRBTC1

Място в класиранетоNo.1212

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане7,437,500,000,000

Максимално предлагане21,000,000,000,000

Общо предлагане21,000,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.3541%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.000032687237820629,2024-11-12

Най-ниска цена0.00000097351698015,2025-05-07

Публичен блокчейнTONCOIN

Сектор

Социални медии

