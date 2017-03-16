QTUM

Designed with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.

ИмеQTUM

Място в класиранетоNo.188

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)46.17%

Циркулиращо предлагане105,660,859.5

Максимално предлагане107,822,406

Общо предлагане107,822,406

Скорост на циркулация0.9799%

Дата на издаване2017-03-16 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.38 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена106.8759994506836,2018-01-07

Най-ниска цена0.770017723731,2020-03-13

Публичен блокчейнQTUM

