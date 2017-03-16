QTUM
Designed with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.
ИмеQTUM
Място в класиранетоNo.188
Пазарна капитализация$0,00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)46,17%
Циркулиращо предлагане105 660 859,5
Максимално предлагане107 822 406
Общо предлагане107 822 406
Скорост на циркулация0.9799%
Дата на издаване2017-03-16 00:00:00
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0,38 USDT
Рекорд за всички времена106.8759994506836,2018-01-07
Най-ниска цена0.770017723731,2020-03-13
Публичен блокчейнQTUM
ВъведениеDesigned with stability, modularity, and interoperability in mind, Qtum is the foremost toolkit for building trusted decentralized applications, suited for real-world, business oriented use cases. Its hybrid nature, in combination with a first-of-its-kind PoS consensus protocol, allows Qtum applications to be compatible with major blockchain ecosystems while providing native support for mobile devices and IoT appliances.
Сектор
Социални медии
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.