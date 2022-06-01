PORTUMA

With Portuma, the project team have created a platform in the gaming industry with a global user base exceeding 3 billion, bringing together advertiser brands and game studios to enable the publication of non-disruptive ads to the gaming experience. Additionally, with Portuma Token, an earning model has been established where users playing games can earn Portuma tokens as they play. The Portuma Ecosystem, encompassing all of these, is designed as a structure that merges in-game advertising and in-game economy.

ИмеPORTUMA

Място в класиранетоNo.2354

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане3,784,748,038

Максимално предлагане10,000,000,000

Общо предлагане9,864,463,555

Скорост на циркулация0.3784%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.00416911829486032,2022-06-01

Най-ниска цена0.000070342407221662,2025-04-08

Публичен блокчейнBSC

ВъведениеWith Portuma, the project team have created a platform in the gaming industry with a global user base exceeding 3 billion, bringing together advertiser brands and game studios to enable the publication of non-disruptive ads to the gaming experience. Additionally, with Portuma Token, an earning model has been established where users playing games can earn Portuma tokens as they play. The Portuma Ecosystem, encompassing all of these, is designed as a structure that merges in-game advertising and in-game economy.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.