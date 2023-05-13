PIKABOSS

Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.

ИмеPIKABOSS

Място в класиранетоNo.808

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане420,690,000,000,000

Максимално предлагане420,690,000,000,000

Общо предлагане420,690,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация1%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.000004170812336674,2024-03-22

Най-ниска цена0.000000000004630634,2023-05-13

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

