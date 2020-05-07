PIB

Pibble is a coin used as a key currency on the P2E (Play to Earn) game platform "Play Meta," which was launched earlier this year. As various game companies, including Pibble's own P2E Game Bomul-planet, are scheduled to be operated in PlayMeta in the future, PIBLE's demand is expected to grow rapidly. In February, Pibble also signed a business agreement with Netmarble, one of the largest game companies in Korea, in areas such as blockchain, defi, and NFT.

ИмеPIB

Място в класиранетоNo.1094

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане24,150,500,892.670006

Максимално предлагане30,000,000,000

Общо предлагане29,696,500,892.670006

Скорост на циркулация0.805%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена292.4109226098197,2021-11-29

Най-ниска цена0.000056931377751,2020-05-07

Публичен блокчейнKLAY

Сектор

Социални медии

