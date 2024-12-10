PEAQ
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
ИмеPEAQ
Място в класиранетоNo.359
Пазарна капитализация$0.00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.76%
Циркулиращо предлагане875,102,092.7713813
Максимално предлагане0
Общо предлагане4,276,294,085.2007537
Скорост на циркулация%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.7533827025580973,2024-12-10
Най-ниска цена0.0944989658924151,2025-03-13
Публичен блокчейнPEAQEVM
Сектор
Социални медии
