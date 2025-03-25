PARTI

Particle Network is the Layer 1 that powers chain abstraction, seamlessly unifying users and liquidity across Web3. At its core are Universal Accounts, which provide users with a single account and unified balance across all chains. These accounts are coordinated and secured by Particle Chain, Particle Network’s L1 blockchain, ensuring a frictionless experience across the entire Web3 ecosystem. As the L1 unifying all chains, Particle enables billions of users to seamlessly onboard and interact with dApps across every chain, serving as the foundation for mass adoption and playing an indispensable role in unifying the Open Web. As Web3’s largest chain abstraction infrastructure, Particle Network’s Universal Accounts solve the fragmentation of users, data, and liquidity, creating a truly seamless cross-chain experience.

ИмеPARTI

Място в класиранетоNo.499

Пазарна капитализация$0,00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)10,54%

Циркулиращо предлагане233 000 000

Максимално предлагане1 000 000 000

Общо предлагане1 000 000 000

Скорост на циркулация0.233%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.428008274672332,2025-03-25

Най-ниска цена0.14025354993418265,2025-04-19

Публичен блокчейнBSC

Сектор

Социални медии

