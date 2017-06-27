OMG

OmiseGO is a public Ethereum-based financial technology for use in mainstream digital wallets, that enables real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services agnostically across jurisdictions and organizational silos, and across both fiat money and decentralized currencies. Designed to enable financial inclusion and disrupt existing institutions, access will be made available to everyone via the OmiseGO network and digital wallet framework, starting in Q4 2017.

OMG

No.749

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)1.87%

Циркулиращо предлагане140,245,398.24513277

Максимално предлагане140,245,399

Общо предлагане140,245,398.24513277

Скорост на циркулация0.9999%

Дата на издаване2017-06-27 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път0.27 USDT

Рекорд за всички времена28.351900100708008,2018-01-08

Най-ниска цена0.1702379258498374,2025-04-07

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

