OKExChain is an open-source, high-performance decentralized transaction public chain, which aims to promote the implementation of transaction business based on blockchain technology. As an open public chain ecosystem, anyone can run for the OKExChain super node, issue their own digital assets, create their own digital asset trading pairs, and conduct transactions. At the same time, EVM virtual machine technology and OKEx cross-chain gateway will also be introduced. Through OKExChain, the value interoperability, user intercommunication, and scenario application interoperability of the blockchain can be realized simply and efficiently, and finally the co-construction of the ecosystem and the construction of a value-added system are realized.

Място в класиранетоNo.3529

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане0

Максимално предлагане21,000,000

Общо предлагане11,547,688

Скорост на циркулация0%

Дата на издаване2021-08-02 00:00:00

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена254.77185968,2021-05-10

Най-ниска цена4.255228372729651,2025-04-07

Публичен блокчейнOKT

Сектор

Социални медии

