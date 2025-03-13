OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
OIK
Място в класиранетоNo.1233
Пазарна капитализация$0,00
Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0,00
Пазарен дял%
Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)7,29%
Циркулиращо предлагане144.430.000
Максимално предлагане0
Общо предлагане1.000.000.000
Скорост на циркулация%
Дата на издаване--
Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--
Рекорд за всички времена0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Най-ниска цена0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
Публичен блокчейнETH
Сектор
Социални медии
