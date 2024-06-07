OBICOIN

OBICOIN, the world's first utility real estate token by OBI Labs, is set to revolutionize the market with its launch on an innovative exchange. This token caps at 1 billion, making it a deflationary asset in the vast trillion-dollar real estate industry, attracting investors with its scarcity. The OBI ecosystem fosters a mutually beneficial environment for all stakeholders. Property owners enjoy zero commission fees, widening profit margins. Buyers have access to a more extensive property selection, and OBI Operators can tap into various income streams. This symbiotic setup democratizes real estate, empowering the community and enhancing user experience. OBICOIN stands as a key innovator in the sector, redefining property transactions and ownership, aligning with the contemporary needs of a dynamic real estate world.

ИмеOBICOIN

Място в класиранетоNo.3985

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане0

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.13685233270173522,2024-06-07

Най-ниска цена0.009887741640570697,2024-09-11

Публичен блокчейнETH

Сектор

Социални медии

