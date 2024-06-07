OBICOIN

OBICOIN, the world's first utility real estate token by OBI Labs, is set to revolutionize the market with its launch on an innovative exchange. This token caps at 1 billion, making it a deflationary asset in the vast trillion-dollar real estate industry, attracting investors with its scarcity. The OBI ecosystem fosters a mutually beneficial environment for all stakeholders. Property owners enjoy zero commission fees, widening profit margins. Buyers have access to a more extensive property selection, and OBI Operators can tap into various income streams. This symbiotic setup democratizes real estate, empowering the community and enhancing user experience. OBICOIN stands as a key innovator in the sector, redefining property transactions and ownership, aligning with the contemporary needs of a dynamic real estate world.

ИмеOBICOIN

Място в класиранетоNo.3985

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.00%

Циркулиращо предлагане0

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена0.13685233270173522,2024-06-07

Най-ниска цена0.009887741640570697,2024-09-11

Публичен блокчейнETH

ВъведениеOBICOIN, the world's first utility real estate token by OBI Labs, is set to revolutionize the market with its launch on an innovative exchange. This token caps at 1 billion, making it a deflationary asset in the vast trillion-dollar real estate industry, attracting investors with its scarcity. The OBI ecosystem fosters a mutually beneficial environment for all stakeholders. Property owners enjoy zero commission fees, widening profit margins. Buyers have access to a more extensive property selection, and OBI Operators can tap into various income streams. This symbiotic setup democratizes real estate, empowering the community and enhancing user experience. OBICOIN stands as a key innovator in the sector, redefining property transactions and ownership, aligning with the contemporary needs of a dynamic real estate world.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.

MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
Търсене
Любими
OBICOIN/USDT
Obi Real Estate
----
--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (OBICOIN)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
Диаграма
Информация
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Пазарни сделки
Спот
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
MEXC е най-лесният път към криптовалутите. Разгледайте водещата световна борса за криптовалути за купуване, търговия и печелене на криптовалути. Търгувайте с Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH и повече от 3,000 алткойна.
OBICOIN/USDT
Obi Real Estate
--
--‎--
24-часов висок
--
24-часов нисък
--
Обем за 24 часа (OBICOIN)
--
24-часова сума (USDT)
--
Диаграма
Книга за поръчки
Пазарни сделки
Информация
Отворени поръчки（0）
История на поръчка
История на търговията
Отворени позиции (0)
network_iconНеобичайна мрежа
Линия 1
Онлайн обслужване на клиенти
Loading...