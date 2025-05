NYM

NYM is the native token of the Nym mixnet. It is a utility token that rewards mixnodes for mixing traffic and providing privacy for users of the Nym network. Users will use NYM tokens to access the mixnet and send their data through it. The fees, collected in NYM, go to a reward pool which is distributed to mixnodes. Mixnodes are rewarded based on their performance and the amount of NYM bonded to their node. People can delegate NYM to mixnodes as a bond signaling reputation for that node and earn a share of the mixnode rewards. This supports decentralization and encourages the mixnet to have a high quality of service by involving the broader community in the process of selecting nodes.

ИмеNYM

Място в класиранетоNo.671

Пазарна капитализация$0.00

Напълно разредена пазарна капитализация$0.00

Пазарен дял%

Търговски обем/пазарна капитализация (24H)0.33%

Циркулиращо предлагане811,308,857.93231

Максимално предлагане1,000,000,000

Общо предлагане1,000,000,000

Скорост на циркулация0.8113%

Дата на издаване--

Цената, на която активът е бил емитиран за първи път--

Рекорд за всички времена5.879731269445029,2022-04-15

Най-ниска цена0.040004332033023005,2025-04-16

Публичен блокчейнETH

ВъведениеNYM is the native token of the Nym mixnet. It is a utility token that rewards mixnodes for mixing traffic and providing privacy for users of the Nym network. Users will use NYM tokens to access the mixnet and send their data through it. The fees, collected in NYM, go to a reward pool which is distributed to mixnodes. Mixnodes are rewarded based on their performance and the amount of NYM bonded to their node. People can delegate NYM to mixnodes as a bond signaling reputation for that node and earn a share of the mixnode rewards. This supports decentralization and encourages the mixnet to have a high quality of service by involving the broader community in the process of selecting nodes.

Сектор

Социални медии

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceОтказ от отговорност: Данните са предоставени от cmc и не трябва да се считат за инвестиционен съвет.